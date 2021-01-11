 Skip to main content
Trucks, trailer crash in Jackson County; no one injured
Trucks, trailer crash in Jackson County; no one injured

Two pickup trucks, one hauling a trailer with cattle inside, collided early Monday near the intersection of State Road 2 and County Road 167 in Jackson County.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports no injuries in the crash, which occurred just after 9 a.m.

Authorities say one pickup, driven by a 38-year-old Campbellton man, was northbound on CR 167 and previous to the crash had stopped at the stop sign at the CR 167/SR2 intersection. However, officials say, that driver failed to see the truck-and-trailer eastbound on SR 2 and began to make a left turn onto SR 2.

The right, front of the eastbound truck collided with the northbound truck, then the right side of the trailer with the eastbound truck hit the front of the northbound truck.

The northbound truck came to final rest in the northbound lane of CR 167, facing north. The eastbound truck-and-trailer, driven by a 33-year-old Iron City, Georgia man, came to rest on the south shoulder of SR 2, facing east.

FHP was assisted on the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Malone Volunteer Fire Department.

