Twins thrive, big brother pitches in

Identical twins Darren and Everett Athey were born one minute apart and their clear difference in size is a clue that there’s something special about their beginnings.
Breanna and Aaron Athey of Cottondale are the parents of those twin baby boys, and a 4-year-old son who’s proving to be the kind of big brother that parents dream of for their younger children.
Darren and Everett are 7 months old now, and brother Cole considers them his babies. He doesn’t like to see them go to the doctor because he’s afraid they might get hurt there with all those needles and things.
He cheerfully volunteers to throw away their soiled diapers and stands ready to bring mom anything she needs for their care. He stays close, ready with a hug or a comforting touch if they cry.
In a way, he’s making up for lost time. Darren was in the hospital 39 days before he came home for the first time; Everett was there for 55. They’ve both had more than an infant’s normal share of doctor’s visits, for sure. Their maternal grandmother, Pamela Cutchins, calls them “miracle babies.”
Mrs. Athey was just 12 weeks pregnant when she was referred to a specialist because of concerns her primary doctor had. She would learn that Darrin and Everett were not getting an equal share of nutrients the placenta was providing.
She and her husband would be advised two week later that the needed to be prepared to chose whether to end one pregnancy for a better chance at saving the other baby and improving his quality of life. Both of them immediately and steadfastly refused that option.
The next few weeks were filled with visits to specialists, sometimes two or three times a week. She went to Texas at point with doctors planning to potentially split the twins’ blood vessels, but surgery was ultimately deemed too risky at that point for mother and babies.
At 24 weeks, she was taken to Sacred Heart and stayed there until the twins were born seven weeks later. Her babies had received shots in womb to help them grow better during that seven weeks. Darren weighed in at 2.9 pounds and Everett at 4.8 pounds.
If the parents thought their troubles were over with the successful births, they were wrong. Doctors would discover that Everett had heart problems. He had a heart murmur at birth and his parents would soon learn that he had pulmonary valve stenosis, a condition in which the valve doesn’t open in a way that allows blood to flow to the heart efficiently.
At 8 days old, he would undergo a procedure at Shands to widen the valve. And although the procedure didn’t exactly as it had been hoped, his valve condition continues to improve and will do so as he grows bigger. He’s also been taken off a heart medication that he once took three times a day, having improved enough at 5 months of age to let that one go.
While Everett and his mother were at Shands, dad stayed back with Darren at Sacred Heart in Pensacola but visited Shands when he could. Cutchins stayed with Cole while dad was at the hospital and would bring him often, sometime several times a week, to see his mother.
Darren had to have hernia surgery at about three months, and there have been times throughout these ordeals that the adults weren’t sure what lay ahead for the boys.
Both sons are now home with big brother, and their parents’ schedules are beginning to return to the typically busy kind.
Their lives will be forever changed: Everett and his parents will have to keep a watch on his heart for the rest of his life. Darren has some physical catching up to do. He was 2.9 pounds, Everett was 4.8. Darren now weighs 15 pounds and Everett weighs 20.
But Breanna said their family has been blessed and that their lives have been touched and changed in a very positive way.
“We owe all the glory to God, because without him we wouldn’t have made it,” she said. “He eased all our fears and let us know everything would be okay and it was.”
She said she appreciates all the support she, her husband and their children have received from her family, her church members and her former co-workers at Cottondale High School, where she was the front desk receptionist before her twins were born.
She said she’s also very proud of her 4-year-old. “He’s the biggest helper,” she said of Cole. “He runs to them when they cry; he does whatever he can to help with them.
“He was an only child for so long: You wonder how it might feel for him, to have additions to the family, you know? But he’s really a very special boy and as far as he’s concerned, these are his babies. He has been such a good and loving brother.”