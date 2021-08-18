Twins thrive, big brother pitches in

She and her husband would be advised two week later that the needed to be prepared to chose whether to end one pregnancy for a better chance at saving the other baby and improving his quality of life. Both of them immediately and steadfastly refused that option.

The next few weeks were filled with visits to specialists, sometimes two or three times a week. She went to Texas at point with doctors planning to potentially split the twins’ blood vessels, but surgery was ultimately deemed too risky at that point for mother and babies.

At 24 weeks, she was taken to Sacred Heart and stayed there until the twins were born seven weeks later. Her babies had received shots in womb to help them grow better during that seven weeks. Darren weighed in at 2.9 pounds and Everett at 4.8 pounds.

If the parents thought their troubles were over with the successful births, they were wrong. Doctors would discover that Everett had heart problems. He had a heart murmur at birth and his parents would soon learn that he had pulmonary valve stenosis, a condition in which the valve doesn’t open in a way that allows blood to flow to the heart efficiently.