Two brothers choose Marianna

I often find it fascinating how people from all over the world come to live in Marianna. John and Daniel Udochi are no different.

The brothers are from Lagos, Nigeria. Lagos is a very modern, metropolitan area, and the largest city in Nigeria. While growing up, John learned that all areas of Nigeria are not the same.

“There is some religious persecution against Christians in the northern part of the country,” John explained. “Nigeria is a third world country, so you have 80% of the population earning less than a dollar a day. And there is no middle class, so what you see is you are very poor or very rich. The wealth is concentrated in a very few.”

According to John, a lot of people in Nigeria look for greener pastures in the United Kingdom, Canada, Brazil and the United States.

When the brothers were children, their parents dreamed of them going to school outside of Nigeria. When John was preparing to graduate from high school, their family took a trip to Disney World in Orlando. The parents had a close friend in Atlanta and felt comfortable with their children attending college in the United States. Before graduating from high school, students in their Nigerian school were required to learn two indigenous Nigerian languages, French and English. Their parents had the brothers tutored. John loved physics, while Daniel loved biology. Their mother, who was a chemistry teacher, taught them about Christianity.

After the trip to Disney World, John was accepted to several universities in the United States. The next step was for their mom to check out the schools, and she loved Auburn. In 2013 at the age of 16, John graduated from high school and began attending classes at Auburn University.

John recalled how he loved Auburn and “fit right in.” He had never been to a football game before, and was struck with how loud the stadium was. Although John was fluent in English, he described “it took me a moment to get my accent straight,” and to pick up on colloquialisms and the southern drawl. However, after classes he loved hanging out with friends and listening to them talk. John noticed right away how nice and friendly people are in the south.

After earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Computer Science, John accepted a job position with an mid-size engineering firm in North Carolina. It was while he was working at the firm, that a friend told him about Watford Engineering in Marianna, Florida. John liked what he heard, moved to Marianna, and began working for David Watford in March of 2021. “One of my friends from Auburn, believe it or not, works here,” John explained. About four months ago, he decided to try something a little different and accepted a position as a Civil Designer/Stormwater Designer at DHM. Despite the technical nature of the work, He loves his job and thinks its fun. John also has experience in plumbing and mechanical engineering. “I got to know the entire team, and I love them,” he continued.

Two years after beginning classes at Auburn, John’s 15 year old younger brother joined him. “I studied his examples in how he studied and put in applications. So, I had that plan of, this is what I need to do to get to where he is” he explained. Daniel thrived and excelled. At Auburn he loved the friendliness of the students. “So, we had this tradition, Hey Day, where you put a sticker on your chest and you just walk around saying hi to people. You would walk around and just give high fives to people you’ve never met before.” It was a way of starting conversations. “That was new for me, but that was really, really nice, really cool,” he recalled. This was different than what he was accustomed to with the fast paced life in Lagos.

After obtaining his Bachelors of Science in Microbiology, Daniel wanted to attend medical school and practice medicine in the United States. Seats for international students are limited in US medical schools. So, Daniel took classes at the US Caribbean Medical School in Preston England. Over time he realized that his studies were more geared to those wishing to practice medicine in the United Kingdom. “I always wanted to practice in the United States. That was my dream,” he continued. Medlinks Agency is set up to train European students to work in the United States. So, he worked with Medlinks and for his third year of medical school, Daniel studied at Dnipro Medical School in Dnipro, Ukraine until he could transfer to the United States and practice medicine. According to Daniel, Dnipro is “smack down in the center of the Ukrainian country.” He continued studying to be a medical doctor, fulfilling his dream of becoming a general surgeon.

One of the challenges Daniel had was learning to speak and understand the Ukrainian and Russian languages. At the end of January, Daniel began hearing talk of conflicts in some nearby regions. Yet, the people he spoke with said “this happens every year. We don’t like Russian persecution in our country, but nothing is going to happen.” By February 10th, tensions were beginning to escalate. He knew rebel conflicts and separatists rebels were involved in gun fire. Daniel continued, “it became very concerning from that time. That is when my mom and John told me whatever you can do to get out, please do it right now.” John added, “There were pictures of pregnant women and families who are being targeted in their apartments.” Daniel did not witness anything, though. Although he still thought the political situation would die down, Daniel booked his ticket and packed his bags. On Valentine’s Day, Daniel left Ukraine. He recalled how finding flight tickets was difficult. According to Daniel, some airlines had stopped having flights in and out of the Ukraine. “So, the airlines that were left increased their flight tickets,” Daniel continued, “and they would have only one or two seats left.”

So, Daniel took a bus from Dnipro to Kyiv, which took seven hours, rather than two hours, by plane. “At the airport in the capital city, Kyiv, there were people trying to leave, as well.”

From Kyiv, he flew two hours to Turkey, an international hub for air travel. After a four-hour layover, he took an 11-hour flight to Atlanta for another 12-hour layover before an hour trip to Panama City International Airport. He arrived two days after he left Ukraine. During his travels he was attending his classes via the Internet. However, Daniel pointed out that a few weeks ago the Ministry of Education suspended all classes in the Ukraine.

As you can probably imagine, Daniel doesn’t see himself returning to the Ukraine. He is looking for ways to transfer and complete his education in the United States. Daniel has reached out to several medical schools, including FSU, Nova Southern, ACOM and Lake Eerie. “This is what I’ve wanted for the most time,” he shared, “but I understand how competitive medicine is.” Daniel explained how he would love to practice in Marianna as a surgeon.

“I came last year to the community to visit, and I love the one-on-one interaction and connections,” he continued. “Everyone is warm and friendly.” “I’ve always been drawn to the rural medicine setting,” Daniel shared. “It’s that one-on-one contact that makes everything worth it.”

Their parents and other family members are still living in Nigeria. The brothers talk to them every few days via FaceTime. They miss the Tuesday family dinners, but love the people, scenery and events in Marianna. John and Daniel worship at RCC. They repeatedly expressed their gratitude to David Watford, David Melvin, Marti Vickery, Paul Smith and Kevin Yoder. If you see the brothers around town, be sure to give them a high five and wish them well.

Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.