Two die in Holmes County crash

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the deaths of two drivers and the serious injury of some passengers in a traffic crash Tuesday afternoon in Holmes County.

One of the drivers killed was a 45-year-old Graceville woman, the other a 45-year-old woman from Gardendale, Alabama. Two teen passengers in her car were seriously injured.

Officials say the crash occurred on Holmes County Highway 173 in the area of its intersection with D.G. Worley Road. The woman from Alabama, driving a sedan-style car, was southbound on CR 173 and approaching D.G. Worley Road as the Graceville woman, also driving a sedan, was northbound on CR 173 north of the intersection. Officials report that, prior to the crash, the Alabama woman passed a white minivan and crossed back into the southbound travel lane, continuing her southbound travel.

But, FHP reports, moments after she re-entered southbound travel lane, she steered left and crossed the center line, entering the northbound travel lane of CR 173 as she continued south.

Upon crossing the center line, officials say, the front left side of the car she was driving collided with the left front of the northbound vehicle driven by the Graceville woman.

After the collision, the two vehicles each spun to a stop near the area of the collision.

FHP listed two 14-year-old passengers in the Alabama woman’s vehicle as having suffered serious injuries.