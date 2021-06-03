Two drivers injured in Marianna crash

Two drivers were taken to Jackson Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in a Marianna traffic crash on June 1, according to a press release from the Marianna Police Department.

The agency reports that, at approximately 10:30 a.m. that morning, MPD officers responded to Lafayette Street, in front of Firestone, in reference to a crash with injuries.

“Both eastbound lanes of Lafayette Street were shut down for a brief period until the vehicles could be removed,” the release stated.

“During the traffic crash investigation, it was determined that a blue... Toyota passenger vehicle was traveling west on Lafayette Street. A red... Toyota passenger vehicle was entering Lafayette Street from Firestone. The red Toyota failed to yield the right of way to the blue Toyota. This caused the blue Toyota to strike the red Toyota in the driver’s side,” the release continues.

“Both drivers sustained injuries and was transported to Jackson Hospital.”

The driver of the blue Toyota is a resident of Cottondale and the driver of the red Toyota is a resident of Panama City, officials said.