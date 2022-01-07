Two gardening events set for this month in Jackson County

Tri-state Cucurbit and Emerging Vegetables Annual ConferenceThis day-long conference is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jackson County Agriculture Office auditorium at 2741 Penn Ave. in Marianna.

“In this conference, we will have a morning session with topics geared toward the cucurbit industry, new varieties, pathology and disease talk, fertilization and food safety and an afternoon session that will cover specialty root crops, trap crops, and hydroponics,” Jackson County Horticulture Agent Ashley Stonecipher said in a press release about the gathering.

The cost is $5 per person and will include light snacks and lunch and CEUs will be offered for both sessions.

Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required for the lunch. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, or visit jacksoncountyhorticulture.eventbrite.com to register.

For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.