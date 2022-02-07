Two locals get share of USDA rural funds

Two local businesses have each been awarded a small share of a USDA rural funding initiative announced recently in an agency press release.
USDA says Southern Grape Company in Jackson County will use $49,999 to provide working capital funds and marketing efforts for a winery and entertainment venue. The winery will produce wines from Carlos and Noble muscadine grapes, with the subsequent addition of other fruit-based wines or blends.
The agency reports that Southern Craft Products in Jackson County will use $49,999 to provide working capital funds to add value to its raw milk. The funds will be used to assist with the production of locally-produce Creamline whole milk and allow for production efficiencies and introduction of the product to new local markets.
The two local businesses received USDA Value Added Producer Grants which are included in a $1.4 billion national program.
Concerns in Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands are set to get roughly $58.4 million from that larger program funding total, which will help people and businesses in diverse communities throughout 48 states and Puerto Rico.
Most of Florida’s share of the funding went to concerns in central and south Florida. The next-closest recipient of funds was Orchard Pond Organics in Leon County. It will use $250,000 to provide working capital to add value to the producer’s raw product of olives for making tapenade. The funds will assist in producing 70,000 jars of product to sell through the company’s existing wholesale and retail customer base and increase revenue.
The rural initiative is aimed at supporting local businesses, creating good-paying jobs and strengthening overall economies in rural areas of the nation, USDA said in a press release.
In it, Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced the investment, focused on job training, business expansion and technical assistance.
Across Florida and the Virgin Islands, USDA invested in 19 projects – $57,384,078 in loans and $1,099,998 in grants.
“For some time, rural America has been at the mercy of an extraction economy, where resources are taken from rural lands only to create jobs and economic opportunity in urban and suburban areas,” Vilsack said in the release. “That’s why USDA is committed to doing what we can to change that extraction economy into a circular economy, where value is added closer to home, so the wealth created in rural areas stays in rural areas.”