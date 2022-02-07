Two locals get share of USDA rural funds

Two local businesses have each been awarded a small share of a USDA rural funding initiative announced recently in an agency press release.

USDA says Southern Grape Company in Jackson County will use $49,999 to provide working capital funds and marketing efforts for a winery and entertainment venue. The winery will produce wines from Carlos and Noble muscadine grapes, with the subsequent addition of other fruit-based wines or blends.

The agency reports that Southern Craft Products in Jackson County will use $49,999 to provide working capital funds to add value to its raw milk. The funds will be used to assist with the production of locally-produce Creamline whole milk and allow for production efficiencies and introduction of the product to new local markets.

The two local businesses received USDA Value Added Producer Grants which are included in a $1.4 billion national program.

Concerns in Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands are set to get roughly $58.4 million from that larger program funding total, which will help people and businesses in diverse communities throughout 48 states and Puerto Rico.