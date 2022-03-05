 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two locals have roles in 'Harvey' at Spanish Trail Playhouse
Spanish Trail Playhouse

Two locals have roles in 'Harvey' at Spanish Trail Playhouse

Two Jackson County residents have roles in “Harvey,” the classic play by Mary Chase. The show started Thursday night at Spanish Trail Playhouse in Chipley, located at 680 2nd Street.

Two opportunities remain to see it, with shows at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Marianna resident and retired Chipola College educator Lee Shook plays Dr. William Chumbley, the psychiatrist working with the lead character, Elwood P. Dowd. Dowd has an imaginary friend, Harvey, a seven-foot tall rabbit he insists on including in all of his sister’s social events.

Cottondale resident Rebecca Boggs plays the role of Dowd’s sister, Veta Louise Simmons.

Emory Wells, a postal carrier in Chipley, plays Dowd. Wells and Boggs as Veta have the two lead roles.

Other members of the cast are Gracie Lamb as Myrtle Mae Sims, Rachael Walsingham as Ruth Kelly, RN, Tyler Sallas as Lyman Sanderson, MD, Steve Yates as Judge Omar Gaffney, Mil Cox as Ethel Chauvenet, Blake Bush as Duane Wilson, Raymond Bixby as E.J. Lofgren and Celeste Schlesinger as Miss Johnson.

The show is directed by Rosalyn Scott and stage manager is Kim Knight.

