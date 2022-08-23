Two seriously injured in Gadsden County crash

Officials say the 37-year old female driver of the sedan was westbound on Gadsden County Road 270A just east of its intersection of Thomas Farm Road and was attempting to navigate a left bend when the vehicle left the roadway to the right before the driver overcorrected to the left. The sedan crossed both lanes of travel as it began to rotate in a clockwise manner. The sedan struck several trees on the south shoulder of the road and the 23-year-old male passenger was ejected during the crash. The driver was taken to a Tallahassee hospital via ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was taken by helicopter to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan in critical condition.