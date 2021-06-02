UF/IFAS Extension Homebuyer Education Class is Saturday in Marianna

The UF/IFAS Extension presents a Homebuyer Education Class Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m.—4 p.m., at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.
This course is designed to help you better understand the home-buying process, analyze your personal financial and credit situation, and learn basic home care and maintenance techniques to maintain the value of your home and save money on repairs. Completion of this course satisfies the homeownership education requirement for the SHIP and USDA Rural Development programs. The Florida Cooperative Extension Service is a HUD-approved housing counseling agency.
Per UF policy, all attendees must socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required—no-walk-ins are permitted. For more information, class schedules, or to register, please call the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Jackson County Extension Office, 850-482-9620, or visit https://tinyurl.com/FCSCalendarOfEvents.