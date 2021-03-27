UF/IFAS Extension in Jackson County to offer Water Bath Canning Class

Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food and, if the store shelves are an indicator, more and more people are trying their hand at it.

If you are looking to get started or just want a refresher, the University of Florida/IFAS Extension in Jackson County encourages you to make plans to attend the Preserving Food at Home: Water Bath Canning class scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.

This course is designed to help you better understand the science of how canning works, proper food safety techniques, differences in canning methods, and how to properly preserve food using a water bath canner. The cost is $20 per person and participants will be able to take home a sample jar of strawberry jam prepared in class and a set of canning utensils.

Per University of Florida policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required (no walk-ins permitted).

Stop by the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, in Marianna, or visit http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register.

For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.