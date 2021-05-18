UF/IFAS Extension to host pressure canning, dehydrating class

Canning and dehydrating are two of the three main methods for preserving food. If you are looking to get started or just want a refresher, make plans to attend the UF/IFAS Extension’s Preserving Food at Home: Pressure Canning and Dehydrating class on Saturday, May 22.

Class takes place 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Jackson County Agriculture Offices Auditorium, 2741 Penn Ave., in Marianna.

The course is designed to help you better understand the science of how canning and dehydrating work, proper food safety techniques, differences in canning methods, and how to properly preserve food using a pressure canner or dehydrator.

The cost is $25 per person and participants will be able to take home a sample jar of beef prepared in class, a sample of dehydrated fruit or vegetables, and a set of canning utensils.

Per University of Florida policy, all attendees must wear a mask and socially distance. Due to class size limitations, pre-registration is required - no-walk-ins are permitted. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office, 2741 Penn Ave., Suite 3, in Marianna, or visit JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register.

For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.