Union Grove alumnus spotlights former principal

In the early part of the 20th Century, Lorenzo Lambert Hawthorne Sr. was born to Dr. Lambert and Katherine Hawthorne in Escambia County, Pensacola,” Sims wrote. “He grew up there and after high school, attended and graduated from South Alabama Baptist College.
L. L. Hawthorne moved to Jackson County, Marianna, Florida to teach at West Florida Industrial College.
Rev. K. D. Britt was the founder of the college in 1910. It was located in the Mt. Olive community, and after a few years moved to Marianna.
Mr. Hawthorne was called Professor or Fes by many who knew him. He was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, where he served in many capacities. He served as deacon, trustee, president of brotherhood, and Sunday School Superintendent for over 30 years during his lifetime.
Hawthorne also served as president of the District and State Baptist Brotherhood Convention. Professor Hawthorne served the Jackson County community spiritually, socially, and educationally.
He served as teacher and principal in Jackson County for more than 40 years. His longest tenure was at the Old McChapel School in the McChapel Community, Malone, and the former Union Grove High School in Greenwood, where he served from 1953 until closing of the school in 1970 as the principal.
Today, many students still reminisce of Mr. Hawthorne and their high school days. They enjoy the pleasure of recollection of past activities while attending the school. The Union Grove Alumni Association was established in 2011 to carry on the vision of Mr. Hawthorne as well as the school itself. The 80 member organization focus is on educating our youth, and to help provide a clean and health environment for learning and enjoyment.
L. L. Hawthorne was a family man. He and his wife Leila had four children: Lambert Jr., Spurgheon, Barbara and Mary Katherine.
Mr. Hawthorne was a kind man and it showed as he traveled the roadways of the community and the hallways of dear Ole Union Grove that he knew if he could help somebody, then his living wouldn’t be in vain.