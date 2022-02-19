Union Grove alumnus spotlights former principal

In the early part of the 20th Century, Lorenzo Lambert Hawthorne Sr. was born to Dr. Lambert and Katherine Hawthorne in Escambia County, Pensacola,” Sims wrote. “He grew up there and after high school, attended and graduated from South Alabama Baptist College.

L. L. Hawthorne moved to Jackson County, Marianna, Florida to teach at West Florida Industrial College.

Rev. K. D. Britt was the founder of the college in 1910. It was located in the Mt. Olive community, and after a few years moved to Marianna.

Mr. Hawthorne was called Professor or Fes by many who knew him. He was a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, where he served in many capacities. He served as deacon, trustee, president of brotherhood, and Sunday School Superintendent for over 30 years during his lifetime.

Hawthorne also served as president of the District and State Baptist Brotherhood Convention. Professor Hawthorne served the Jackson County community spiritually, socially, and educationally.