United Believers presents crucifixion scene

On Good Friday, roughly 35 members of the congregation at United Believers Worship Center in Grand Ridge carried out a living crucifixion scene on the lawn of the church in the fifth annual event.

Pastor Kelvin Johnson said the project gives participants an experience that can make more vivid the suffering of Christ in this cornerstone element of traditional Christian beliefs. It also gives the community a chance to stop by and witness it. Many do, Johnson said, and without exception response has been positive among those that comment upon it.

This is the fifth straight year the church has carried out the project. It started at 9 a.m. and concluded at 3 p.m. Here are some photographs from the scene.

