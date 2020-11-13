Upcoming REDI broadband meetings detailed

Two special Jackson County Commission meetings are planned to discuss strategies for increasing broadband connectivity and digital equity across the jurisdiction.

The sessions, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, will be at the Jackson County Agricultural Office Complex, 2741 Penn Avenue, in Marianna.

Jackson County was selected by the USDA’s Rural Economic Development Innovation (REDI) initiative to receive assistance in developing such plans, with the ultimate goal of increasing access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet service across the community.

The county has put together a REDI broadband/digital plan, and the meetings will focus on that.

The meetings will be available to monitor on Zoom and individuals can also attend in person, as long as space is available under COVID-19 distancing requirements. Pre-registration is required. There are three ways to participate:

To join by computer, visit: bit.ly/jacksonredi. Once registered, you will receive the link and passcode to join the meeting. Save the calendar item in the confirmation email.