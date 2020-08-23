 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Start of first grade delayed at Marianna K-8 School
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

UPDATE: Start of first grade delayed at Marianna K-8 School

Other grades, schools to open Monday as planned

Jackson County School Board
Update

The first day of school for first-graders at the new Marianna K-8 School is delayed until Tuesday, September 8.

Officials with the Jackson County School District on Friday announced that they have learned of two positive COVID-19 cases at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center in Marianna.

The cases were reported by the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County, according to a statement from Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore.

“The Health Department has completed contact-tracing and recommended quarantine orders for the affected individuals,” the statement read.

Moore said that an individual at the new Marianna K-8 School had been in contact with a “known positive” and was also under a quarantine order.

“All necessary safety, cleaning, and disinfecting protocols are being followed and will continue to be followed,” the statement read.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority. School and District Administration are in regular communication with local Health Department personnel and will continue to monitor these situations. We have protocols in place to deal with the situations as they arise, and we will keep you informed as best we can.”

“In order to stop or slow the spread of COVID19 it is imperative that staff and students stay home if sick, social distance where possible, wear masks when social distancing is not possible, wash hands frequently, and protect our vulnerable population.”

“I respectfully ask for the support of parents and community members in stressing the importance of these procedures for the overall health and well-being of our community,” Moore said.

Public schools are set to open Monday.

UPDATE: On Saturday evening, Superintendent Larry Moore announced a delay in the start of first-grade classes at the new Marianna K-8 School.

"In consultation with officials from the Jackson County Health Department, I have made the decision to postpone Marianna K-8 School's FIRST GRADERS start date until Tuesday, September 8," Moore said in a statement. "This decision is made as a result of certain Marianna K-8 First Grade teachers and other staff members being exposed to COVID-19."

Moore added that the Florida Department of Health has completed contact tracing.

All other classes and schools, he said, will begin as scheduled on Monday, August 24.

Larry Moore

