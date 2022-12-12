Utilities, housing topics in Jackson County Commission special session

Jackson County Commissioners met in special session last Tuesday, with two main topics on the agenda.

The board voted to negotiate potential terms with the only company that proposed a deal to build workforce/other housing on Pooser Road, but it was not a unanimous decision.

Board Chairman Paul Donofro Jr. wanted to re-post requests for proposals on the project, while board member Jim Peacock wanted to work with the sole bidder, saying he felt it was unfair to rebid. The sole proposing party pointed out that its numbers are already exposed in the bid-opening process.

Donofro ultimately voted to let talks with the company proceed, but said he felt that, although more than 200 companies were made aware of the opportunity, some of those on that contact list are not in the business of doing such projects and that some that are in the business had made him aware they had not known the opportunity was available.

Ultimately, however, board member Donnie Branch was the only one cast a no vote.

Prior to the vote, the discussion had grown somewhat contentious between a representative of the company and the board’s attorney, Michelle Jordan. At one point, in response to the representative saying that the county would not be contributing any money to the deal, Jordan said, “That’s a lie.” She also asserted that the company had not seemed willing to work with key county reps in providing key additional information along the way after the proposal was submitted.

At that point one representative spoke negatively of her.

Branch had said afterward that, because of those comments, he had no interest in working with the company.

The board left open the notion of rebidding it, if talks with the company were not successful.

In the other main topic of the special session, commissioners may soon decide whether to let the city of Marianna absorb its wastewater and drinking water lines that serve the State Road 73 business corridor and some residential areas nearby, and perhaps the ones that serves the U.S. 231 business corridor in Cottondale.

Those lines are in need of some repair and ongoing maintenance, and the board is trying to decide whether it would be better to let Marianna absorb one or both, since the city already treats the wastewater that comes from the county wastewater collection pipes and since there’s capacity left in the city’s treatment system.

Board member Jim Peacock has expressed some reluctance to hand over the system to Marianna, saying it could be a profitable asset for the county under the right circumstances.

The county has a study in hand that shows what needs to be done to get the system operating in the black, but that entails a significant immediate rate increase for the few hundred customers on the system. The city, with a system including more than 3,000 customers, says it may be able to absorb the system with no immediate rate increase at all.

The county took two actions on the matter Tuesday. The voted to accept the study as a potential working document toward potentially keeping the system, and they set a public hearing on the study’s recommended rate increase for Jan. 10 at 9:15 a.m.

The decision on whether to keep and fix the Marianna and Cottondale systems or to pass one or both on to Marianna remains pending.

In other news from the county, from a separate meeting on Nov. 22, the board voted to settle its dispute with Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield over the budget the board set for him. The board voted to add the additional $279,000 he’d asked for, rather than proceed to an administrative hearing with the state that would have been the next step in Edenfield’s appeal of the budget as originally set by the county.

The money will be taken from the batch of American Rescue Act dollars the county received as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.