UTV found in Jackson County after fatal hit-and-run

An off-road vehicle that is believed to have struck and killed a 14-year-old Altha girl last Saturday night was found abandoned in Jackson County Sunday afternoon as pilots from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Highway Patrol to find the white Can-Am UTV.

An investigation continues as authorities try to identify the driver that fled the scene following the Saturday night incident, which happened around 11:18 p.m. on NW Lake McKinzie Boulevard in Calhoun County.

Authorities say the UTV was traveling northbound on the road as the girl was walking southbound on it, and that the driver veered into the southbound traffic flow and struck her.

The vehicle continued northbound afterward.

On Sunday around 2:50 p.m., pilots Randy McCroan and Colby Beck were searching near an area of interest in Jackson County – west down Pilgrim Rest Church Road and north on Sleepy Hollow Drive – and working with troopers on the ground as they searched.