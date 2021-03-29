 Skip to main content
UTV found in Jackson County after fatal hit-and-run
Pilots and troopers on the ground located this UTV Sunday several hours after a fatal hit-and-run in which it is believed to have been involved late last Saturday night.

 FHP, PROVIDED

An off-road vehicle that is believed to have struck and killed a 14-year-old Altha girl last Saturday night was found abandoned in Jackson County Sunday afternoon as pilots from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Florida Highway Patrol to find the white Can-Am UTV.

An investigation continues as authorities try to identify the driver that fled the scene following the Saturday night incident, which happened around 11:18 p.m. on NW Lake McKinzie Boulevard in Calhoun County.

Authorities say the UTV was traveling northbound on the road as the girl was walking southbound on it, and that the driver veered into the southbound traffic flow and struck her.

The vehicle continued northbound afterward.

On Sunday around 2:50 p.m., pilots Randy McCroan and Colby Beck were searching near an area of interest in Jackson County – west down Pilgrim Rest Church Road and north on Sleepy Hollow Drive – and working with troopers on the ground as they searched.

About 200 feet into the woods, north off Sleepy Hollow Drive, the UTV was found by Troopers David Cox and Nate Jordan. They and Fish and Wildlife Conservation officer Keith Barber had been working all day following leads in the case, officials said. Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield assisted at the scene following the discovery of the vehicle.

The UTV was photographed, secured and taken to an indoor FHP facility for safe storage as the case investigation continues in an attempt to confirm the identity of the driver.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call FHP at 850-873-7020.

