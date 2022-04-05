UTVs with sprayers to target weeds

As winter gives way to spring and grass starts growing fast and tall, Jackson County Commissioners have authorized the purchase of two “side-by-side” Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) that can each carry two people into close areas that mowers can’t easily navigate.

Although availability issues may have an effect on which are purchased, the county is leaning toward the purchase of Polaris Rangers through an existing state contract where prices are a known set figure. It avoids the bidding process.

They’ll spray herbicide around road signs, light poles and other objects to make sure they’re not overrun with grass and weeds. It is expected to cut down on weed-eating duty for the mowing crew so those workers can spend more time maintaining big swaths on the county’s rights-of-way.

The herbicide will not be used to kill vegetation in a widespread fashion, according to Road and Bridge Director Jeffrey Register, so that wildflowers along ditches will not be in the target group.

The cost of the UTVs, together, along with the Glyphosphate 8 herbicide supply and the battery-powered tank pumps, tanks and sprayer equipment needed to carry them, plus a spare 30-gallon tank for a total of five, is approximately $37,550. The money will come out of the county’s general contingency fund, which the board recently fortified with a $400,000 infusion of left-over CARES Act funds.

The units are expected to arrive by the end of April or in early May.