Vaccine boosters for immunocompromised start this week in Jackson County

Beginning this week, the Jackson County Health Department will be giving third doses (as well as continued first and second) of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at the Marianna facility.
Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose no sooner than 28 days after the second dose, and the health department is beginning those now.
Booster doses for the general public should be administered at roughly eight months past their second dose and those general booster doses will begin in late September here.
The reason the immunocompromised should go ahead with their third dose is that, because they’re immunocompromised, their systems are less likely to have formed the appropriate antibodies that the vaccine generates to fight off the virus after their first two doses, and so a booster is needed early on to fortify the shots.
The reason the rest of the population should wait eight months is that they’re more likely to have formed the warrior antibodies kicked into gear by the first two doses. That being so, the vaccine can be working efficiently for them over a period of several months.
The booster is needed at around eight months because the antibodies are now known to wane over time. Waiting for that eight month time frame gives the booster longer to work after the period that antibodies are believed to begin waning.
Call 850-526-2412 to make an appointment. Any staff member can schedule you.
In a press release, the health department offered a definition of the moderately-to-severely immunocompromised.
“The moderately to severely immunocompromised population includes people who have:
•Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
•Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
•Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
•Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
•Advanced or untreated HIV infection
•Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
Additionally, people should talk to their healthcare provider about their specific medical condition, and whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” the release stated.
COVID vaccines, including third doses, are widely available at locations other that the health department, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Publix.
Local COVID-19 numbers spiking
As of early Monday afternoon, 506 Jackson County residents were being monitored for COVID-19, and Jackson County Health Department officer Sandy Martin the number shows the infection rate is spiking currently.
During the time the infection rate was on a downward trend, there were times when the health department was monitoring only 50 or so. However, Martin said the current number is not exceeding the worst Jackson County has seen. There have been periods in the past when the number of persons being monitored exceeded 600.
There were 41 being treated for it in Jackson Hospital as of Monday, she said, with nine of those on ventilators.
There have been a cumulative 183 deaths of Jackson County residents due to the virus since its known onset.
There have been no whole-school closures this academic year in Jackson County, but an entire pre-k class at the Early Childhood Center and a pre-k class at Graceville Elementary have been quarantined as a precaution because of contact with a positive person. That does not mean that all the quarantined are positive.
The number of Jackson County students, staff and faculty in quarantine as of Monday stood at 71, but the number changes daily as some come out of and others go into quarantine status.