Vaccine boosters for immunocompromised start this week in Jackson County

Beginning this week, the Jackson County Health Department will be giving third doses (as well as continued first and second) of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at the Marianna facility.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose no sooner than 28 days after the second dose, and the health department is beginning those now.

Booster doses for the general public should be administered at roughly eight months past their second dose and those general booster doses will begin in late September here.

The reason the immunocompromised should go ahead with their third dose is that, because they’re immunocompromised, their systems are less likely to have formed the appropriate antibodies that the vaccine generates to fight off the virus after their first two doses, and so a booster is needed early on to fortify the shots.

The reason the rest of the population should wait eight months is that they’re more likely to have formed the warrior antibodies kicked into gear by the first two doses. That being so, the vaccine can be working efficiently for them over a period of several months.