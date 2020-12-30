Vaccines given in test run Tuesday and Wednesday

Roughly 230 people in Jackson County were given part one of Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in a test run of the process, with no general prior public notice given but some unexpected individuals showing up to be inoculated, nonetheless, on both days.
Starting next week, all will be able to call and make an appointment to be vaccinated on Mondays or Wednesdays going forward. Jackson County Health Department official T.G. Harkrider said there’s plenty of vaccine to go around and that there are no concerns that the supply will dry up. The second dose of the vaccine will follow about a month after an individual gets the first one.
Harkrider said health department staff and some first responders received the vaccine at the health department on Tuesday, as planned, and that Wednesday’s set of vaccinations were meant for certain elder patients of a doctor in Graceville.
But in both instances, word of mouth apparently drew non-scheduled individuals to the sites, as well, and none were turned away, despite some possibly not being of the target 65-or-older age group or first-responder population.
Some people associated with the Jackson County school system and some county commissioners were among those receiving the vaccine, in addition to some first responders, Harkrider confirmed when asked.
With plenty of vaccine to go around, there was no great concern about the fact that some who got the shots may not have been elders or first responders, as CDC guidance has suggested should be the priority recipients.
Those wishing to schedule a vaccination should call 526-2412. Some have already called and are being scheduled with the aged and first-responders still considered the priority populations.
As of late Wednesday, 228 people testing positive for COVID-19 were being monitored.
Of those, 28 cases were linked to long-term care facilities, 37 with Florida Department of Corrections facilities, six with the local school system, and 158 are from the community at large.
A total of 13 were being treated at Jackson Hospital for the virus. Of those, 11 are from the general community, one is associated with an FDOC facility, and one is associated with a long-term care facility. One community-at-large member is on a ventilator, one from FDOC is on a ventilator, and the long-term facility individual is also on a ventilator.
There have been 117 COVID-19 deaths in Jackson County so far.