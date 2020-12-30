Vaccines given in test run Tuesday and Wednesday

Roughly 230 people in Jackson County were given part one of Moderna’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccination Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in a test run of the process, with no general prior public notice given but some unexpected individuals showing up to be inoculated, nonetheless, on both days.

Starting next week, all will be able to call and make an appointment to be vaccinated on Mondays or Wednesdays going forward. Jackson County Health Department official T.G. Harkrider said there’s plenty of vaccine to go around and that there are no concerns that the supply will dry up. The second dose of the vaccine will follow about a month after an individual gets the first one.

Harkrider said health department staff and some first responders received the vaccine at the health department on Tuesday, as planned, and that Wednesday’s set of vaccinations were meant for certain elder patients of a doctor in Graceville.

But in both instances, word of mouth apparently drew non-scheduled individuals to the sites, as well, and none were turned away, despite some possibly not being of the target 65-or-older age group or first-responder population.