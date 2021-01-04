 Skip to main content
Vehicle hydroplanes, hits fence and house
Water over the roadway caused a vehicle to hydroplane before it crashed into a fence and then a house in Jackson County on New Year’s Day, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say the 21-year-old male driver was westbound on State Road 2 when the SUV he was operating hydroplaned and caused him to lose control of the vehicle around 12:20 p.m. It traveled onto the south shoulder, then onto the lawn of 2591 Highway 2, and collided with a fence. It continued in a southwesterly direction and then struck a house. It came to final rest there, facing southwest.

The driver suffered no injuries, according to the FHP report.

FHP was assisted at the scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Campbellton Volunteer Fire Department.

