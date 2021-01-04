Vehicle hydroplanes, hits fence and house

Water over the roadway caused a vehicle to hydroplane before it crashed into a fence and then a house in Jackson County on New Year’s Day, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say the 21-year-old male driver was westbound on State Road 2 when the SUV he was operating hydroplaned and caused him to lose control of the vehicle around 12:20 p.m. It traveled onto the south shoulder, then onto the lawn of 2591 Highway 2, and collided with a fence. It continued in a southwesterly direction and then struck a house. It came to final rest there, facing southwest.