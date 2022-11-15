Veteran recalls support in service

Elizabeth Walden is retired now from some three decades in the Army Reserve, having become a reservist after her regular-Army service ended.

She was the keynote speaker for last Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony at American Legion Post 241 headquarters on Legion Road in Sneads.

She talked that day about the value and importance of hearing the stories that veterans are willing to share about their time in the military, noting in particular her old boss in the Jackson County School System, the late Lowell Centers. He’d served as superintendent of the system from 1992 to 1996 and Walden worked with him several years.

“If you only knew him in his later years, his patriotism and dedication to the American Legion, along with his stories, would make you think he had been in the military for a long time, or even retired from the military. In reality, he spent two years as an army paratrooper during the Korean War. Uncle Dillon (Kilpatrick) here in Sneads was like that also,” she said. “No matter how long you served, those experiences certainly had an impact on who you would become and what you would accomplish in your life.”

She also spoke of a local minister by the last name of Williams, and of his stories. “Every now and then on Veterans Day or Memorial Day he would get hold of the microphone and he would tell us stories about his time in the South Pacific during WW II,” she said.

Her grandfather was a veteran and story-teller, too. “My granddad from Denver was also in WW II but his stories were full of trenches, fox holes, freezing weather and bullets flying over his head. They both truly had some harrowing wartime experiences and they could really bring it to life with their stories,” she said.

Her husband, too, has stories to tell. “…Zane continues to startle me with the escapades he and his unit got into during Operation Iraqi Freedom. I’m sure glad I didn’t know what all he was doing while he was gone,” she told the crowd.

And she has some stories of her own.

“During my time in the military, I never really felt like my life was in danger, but I still had some experiences and adventures that would help create the blueprints for the rest of my life.”

She went on to tell about her first day in Istanbul, Turkey as a 20-year-old early in her regular-Army days. Lost luggage, language barriers, and a delayed transport to her base of operations there made for an interesting introduction to the other side of the world. The year she spent in Turkey provided additional adventures.

“The experiences I had in the military really helped shape the rest of my life,” she said. “As soldiers, we learn to adapt and overcome, we don’t back away from problems and challenges, we don’t mind being in charge, we learned that you can adjust to almost anything and best of all that we can find friends anywhere and the military will be your family wherever you go,” she said.

In a 2016 turn as guest speaker for the veterans’ organization, she’d shared other stories about life experiences brought on by military service.

And another of those adjustments she spoke of in that talk came along during the Christmas season of 2003 and changed that holiday for the Walden family.

“We never do anything to intentionally hurt our children but that cold February morning in 2003, when Zane left to take part in Operation Iraqi Freedom, will be forever burned in my soul,” she said. “I had never seen my…little boy so torn up over anything as he sat on the hearth by the fireplace that early morning wracked with sobs because his daddy was leaving,” she recalled. “He was caught in that awkward stage between little boy and early teen where dads are about the most important person in their lives.”

She went on to talk about the impact on the rest of the family.

“Of course his outward show of emotions only reflected the feelings the rest of us were trying so hard to keep under control,” she said. “On that morning, we didn't really know when, or if, we would ever see (Zane) again. This is the hard truth that military families have to find a way to deal with each time their loved ones get deployed. This was to be the longest separation we would live through but it was certainly not the first.”

She’d then talked about one of those earlier military experiences that had eventually brought her and husband Zane back to his hometown of Sneads to build their lives.

Back then they only had one child, a very young daughter.

They were living in Utah at the time, both were in the Army Reserve and assigned to a personnel services company that kept getting called up to serve extended weekend duty at other units around Utah and Colorado, helping other soldiers in those locations get ready for deployment overseas in support of operation Desert Shield. Family near them, neighbors and wives of other service members saw to their baby on those occasions. But soon that would be impossible.

“Around that same time (in late 1990), Zane had to go to Indiana for a three-month officers’ basic course to complete his officer training,” she said as she began to explain what happened next. “We had planned to fly to Florida for a reunion with Zane at his families for Christmas. As it turned out, Zane's 10-day leave was cancelled because his course was condensed due to concerns about the situation in the Middle East. So Iris spent her first Christmas with Zane's parents (Faye and Raymond Walden) and myself in Florida but without daddy. Iris and I made it back to Utah, and on Jan. 15, 1991, Operation Desert Storm was declared to drive the Iraqis out of Kuwait. On the same day Zane got home from Indiana we found out that our unit was being deployed to Ft. Lewis Washington and both of us were expected to go.”

Their new assignment was almost 700 miles away from home. They were given about a week to get ready to move out. Their daughter was less than a year old.

Because the military requires dual-service couples to have a family care plan in place just in case something like this were to happen, the Waldens already had Faye and Raymond Walden in place as their go-to caregiver for the baby. Making that happen so quickly had its own challenges.

“We only had three days to get Iris settled, to cancel our lease, and to arrange for all our stuff to be put in storage,” she explained. “Faye couldn't get a flight soon enough so my parents drove over from Colorado to pick up iris and then Faye flew to Colorado to get her. Zane and I went to one corner of the country and our 11-month-old baby girl went to the other corner. Many have asked me over the years how we could do it. I honestly don't know how we made it through it. We missed her first birthday along with so many other firsts. It is difficult to remember the exact details of those three days and I honestly cannot remember my parents picking up Iris. I think sometimes, mercifully, our minds block out the most painful memories,” she said.

About the time they got settled in at Fort Lewis, Operation Desert Storm was called to a stop. But that didn’t mean the Waldens would get to turn around and go home. It would be six months before that happened.

“Our mission immediately changed to bringing units home,” she explained. “I was glad to never have to use any of the 'casualty operations' training.”

She said she and her husband worked with their in-laws to keep connected with their baby.

“It's hard to imagine now, but back then there was no cell phones, no Skype or FaceTime, and even e-mail was to new for most people,” she said. “Iris was too little to understand the phone, so we had to make do with pictures Faye sent in the mail to see our baby. In July we were finally released from duty. We drove day and night straight across the country to Florida in three days to see our baby. My worst fear was that she wouldn't remember me and to be honest, I'm not sure if she did. Of course it didn't take long for her to warm up to us again. The problem was that Faye and Raymond had gotten very attached. I think Raymond was about ready to get her and run for the border,” she joked.

Her in-laws started campaigning heavily to get baby Iris, son Zane and their daughter-in-law to Florida for good.

“Once we got back to Utah we started getting weekly letters in the mail from Faye containing job openings she had cut out of the paper. In January of ‘92 we moved to Sneads, now expecting baby number two. We temporarily moved in with Zane's family until we could get settled into jobs and find our own place. Once (son) Eston arrived, and both of us were still doing reserve duty, it quickly became obvious how nice it was for the kids to be able to stay at home with the grandparents while Zane and I were away on duty and somehow we just never left. Faye and Raymond became more like second parents than grandparents and we all adjusted to living together as a big extended happy family,” she said.

And to this day, the two still live with Faye; Raymond died a few years back but took a full, joyful part in helping his son and daughter-in-law raise their two children, now grown.

“Veterans Day is typically all about the experiences and sacrifices of the veteran but I was asked to share a little about the sacrifices of the people left at home, the hidden heroes,” she said that year. “My heroes are Faye and Raymond and this community for taking in my 11-month-old as the town's Desert Storm baby 26 years ago and most of all, my children for the sacrifices they endured while giving their parents the opportunity to serve this great country.”