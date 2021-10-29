 Skip to main content
Veterans Appreciation Fair is Nov. 5 in Marianna
Veterans Appreciation Fair is Nov. 5 in Marianna

A Veterans Appreciation Fair will be held in Marianna’s Madison Street Park on Friday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The event is open to all area veterans and is being put on by the GFWC Marianna Woman’s Club and the Chipola Civic Club.

Chipola Civic Club members will man the grill and serve up a sausage dog lunch. Woman’s Club members will provide baked goods for dessert.

Door prizes and gift card are being collected to be given in veterans-only raffles throughout the day. Veterans must sign up at the Marianna Woman’s Club table to be entered into the drawings.

Any individual, business or organization that would like to donate something to the prize drawings should call Jane Powell at 850-209-1714 or Judy Stanton at 850-209-7679.

Powel is the Woman’s Club civic engagement and outreach community service program chairman, and Stanton is the club president.

Powell said at least 13 organization will have booths there with information on health and many other topics of special interest to veterans.

The Charlie Basford Band will play bluegrass and country music throughout the event.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

