Veterans Day observances begin

Madison Street Park in downtown Marianna was a study in red, white, and blue this Friday as the Marianna Woman’s Club and the Chipola Civic Club put on a free community event focused on U.S. military veterans and first responders.

Just in advance of Veterans Day, the 6th Annual Veterans Fair was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It featured free lunch and health/wellness information for veterans and first responders.

Matt Standish with the Department of Veterans Affairs Bay County Vet Center, was the guest speaker. He talked about the origins of the Vet Center as a civil organization founded by veterans of Vietnam, and its eventual folding in as a special partner of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs. It offers counselling services to veterans and their families, with extreme confidentiality: Even the DVA never knows who goes, or why.

And to the east in Sneads, the United Methodist Church Men’s Fellowship, the Post 241 American Legion and their supporters were busy with hammers and other hardware as they put up the traditional white crosses and flags that line most of U.S. 90 in Sneads each Veterans Day in remembrance of the 13 residents of the town who died in service in various wars, as well as in honor of those who served and survived.