Veterans Day observances begin

Madison Street Park in downtown Marianna was a study in red, white, and blue this Friday as the Marianna Woman’s Club and the Chipola Civic Club put on a free community event focused on U.S. military veterans and first responders.
Just in advance of Veterans Day, the 6th Annual Veterans Fair was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It featured free lunch and health/wellness information for veterans and first responders.
Matt Standish with the Department of Veterans Affairs Bay County Vet Center, was the guest speaker. He talked about the origins of the Vet Center as a civil organization founded by veterans of Vietnam, and its eventual folding in as a special partner of the federal Department of Veterans Affairs. It offers counselling services to veterans and their families, with extreme confidentiality: Even the DVA never knows who goes, or why.
And to the east in Sneads, the United Methodist Church Men’s Fellowship, the Post 241 American Legion and their supporters were busy with hammers and other hardware as they put up the traditional white crosses and flags that line most of U.S. 90 in Sneads each Veterans Day in remembrance of the 13 residents of the town who died in service in various wars, as well as in honor of those who served and survived.
The men were served lunch after their labors, thanks to wives and other supporting female members of the church. Their fare was chicken, lima beans and cornbread.
The Post 241 flag placement wasn’t the only thing that local AL groups have going as Veterans Day approaches.
Marianna’s American Legion Post 100 will, on Nov. 10, install officers for the upcoming year.
The American Legion Post 100 is located West on Highway 90 from Marianna and just west of the National Guard Armory and the Jackson Agriculture Center. Veterans and guests are asked to wear masks, maintain responsible safe activities, and are invited to the veterans' event at 6 p.m.
Also, on Saturday, Nov. 7, the Altha United Methodist Church will install a Veterans Day display on its lawn which will feature 22 pictures of living and deceased veterans that are family members of people in the AUMC congregation. Several of the honorees, says pastor and Marianna resident Martha Hyles, are from Jackson County.
