Veterans’ opportunity in Marianna
Veterans and friends of veterans are invited to the April 13 meeting at the American Legion in Marianna for a dinner at 6 p.m.

At the meeting, local leaders will share opportunities to volunteer and participate in activities within Jackson County.

The American Legion Post 100 is located west of Marianna on US Highway 90 and west of the National Guard Armory and the Jackson County Agriculture Center.

Veterans and guests are asked to wear masks and maintain responsible/safe activities.

For additional information, contact Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380 or bouvind@chipola.edu.

