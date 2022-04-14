 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VFW open house is April 21 in Marianna

Spring raffle underway

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Ted Walt Post 12046 in Marianna will have an open house social event for all area veterans and their spouses, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at 2830 Wynn St., post headquarters.

Eats will include sausage sandwiches donated by Register’s Meat Company. Condiments, chips, pretzels, soda, water, coffee, tea and beer will be provided as well. Those attending are invited, but not required, to bring a side dish to share. For more information, call Post Commander Charles “Skip” Van Gelder at 239-292-6991.

The event will also offer an opportunity to buy some tickets for the post’s spring raffle.

Tickets for a chance to receive a Lockhart platinum series Pit Boss barbecue grill and smoker are $10 each. The drawing is June 2. Tickets are available from any member of the local VFW post or by calling 850-209-1919.

