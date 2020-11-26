 Skip to main content
Vintage campers to set up at Three Rivers
SIGHTS OF THE SEASON

Vintage campers to set up at Three Rivers

Vintage campers to set up at 3 Rivers

This is one of the vintage campers decorated for Christmas during one of almost a dozen annual Three Rivers Christmas Campouts held at by the Crazy Classic Campers. 

 JIM FREDRICK, PROVIDED

The Crazy Classic Campers group will be in Jackson County for their traditional Three Rivers Christmas Campout early next month.

Hurricane Michael’s destruction forced the organization out of that venue in 2018 and in 2019 things were a bit cramped because of ongoing cleanup at the devastated park.

And this year, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing another change. Group representative Jim Fredrick said that, because if it, they won’t get to have the traditional open house, where visitors are allowed to walk through the old campers, some of which date to the early 1950s.

However, there will be a drive-through event on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 5-8 p.m., so that people can pull through to see the campers decked out in Christmas lights and other holiday decorations. That’s the same night that Sneads will hold its Christmas parade.

About 26 campers will be here for it, he said. The oldest rig is a full-sized Airstream from 1951.

“We’ll decorate like crazy,” Fredrick said. “We hope people will come in and see us.”

The group includes people from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, Panama City, Pensacola and other points in the southeastern U.S. They own vintage campers primarily from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

