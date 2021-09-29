Vintage Chevy holds memories

The gleaming-white vintage Chevy stood out as something special as it sat tucked in alongside other rides in the parking lot of Blondie’s in Grand Ridge on a recent day.

Its owner was tracked down in hopes there might be a special story attached to the 1962 bubbletop Bel Air.

Clyde Keels was drinking coffee with some buddies in the Blondie’s café that morning.

“I’ve just always had it,” he said when asked about how he and the car came together to stay. But a few questions revealed it was not that simple.

He bought it new for his wife, Jackson County native Shirley Lawrence Keels, the year it rolled off the assembly line. He scored big points with his mate in doing that: She loved it.

The two welcomed a baby daughter into the family not long after they bought the car and were looking forward to a family vacation a few months later. They would drive to Virginia for that getaway. But car seats for children were still in their primitive years, with no safety standards and regulations, and the Keels wanted to make sure their infant could make it through that road trip safely and comfortably.