Vintage Chevy holds memories

The gleaming-white vintage Chevy stood out as something special as it sat tucked in alongside other rides in the parking lot of Blondie’s in Grand Ridge on a recent day.
Its owner was tracked down in hopes there might be a special story attached to the 1962 bubbletop Bel Air.
Clyde Keels was drinking coffee with some buddies in the Blondie’s café that morning.
“I’ve just always had it,” he said when asked about how he and the car came together to stay. But a few questions revealed it was not that simple.
He bought it new for his wife, Jackson County native Shirley Lawrence Keels, the year it rolled off the assembly line. He scored big points with his mate in doing that: She loved it.
The two welcomed a baby daughter into the family not long after they bought the car and were looking forward to a family vacation a few months later. They would drive to Virginia for that getaway. But car seats for children were still in their primitive years, with no safety standards and regulations, and the Keels wanted to make sure their infant could make it through that road trip safely and comfortably.
So Clyde Keels built a bench-and-bed for little Brenda, secured it in the back seat, and tested the solution to be certain it was safe for baby. The family set off on their adventure and Brenda came through it just fine in her comfy bed.
The third year they had the Bel Air, Keels figured it was time to get a new car for his wife and kids to use as the family grew, but he decided not to trade in the Bel Air. It became his car when she got her new one, but it continued to be a family favorite. When his children got old enough for driver’s licenses, they took their turns as the primary drivers, too. The fact that he’s had it all these years just kind of happened, he said.
But the fact is, he’s turned down offers over the years.
He’s kept it in pristine condition and added air conditioning to the ride-that wasn’t a standard amenity back in the day. It also still has a signature bright-red interior.
It also still has something else: The memory of his wife’s love for the vehicle, of family outings, of watching his children mature and get behind the wheel, of the many years it took him back and forth to work to make a living for his family.
His wife passed away in 2016. They’d been married 62 happy years. They’d had that old Chevy for 54 of those years. It’s just not for sale.