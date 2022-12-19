 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Washington County patrol vehicle crashes, its driver seriously injured

A 21-year-old man driving a Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle was seriously injured in a 6:45 p.m. crash on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

The release did not specify whether the driver was a deputy nor otherwise identify him other than age, gender and city of residence, Chipley.

The crash was located at the intersection of State Road 273 (South Boulevard) and State Road 277. The patrol vehicle was a Ford Explorer traveling west on State Road 273. The driver of that vehicle “failed to come to a stop at the intersection of State Road 277,” the release stated.

“The patrol vehicle collided with a red Ford Pickup truck that was traveling southbound on State Road 277. Both drivers involved were transported to area hospitals for the treatment of injuries sustained in the crash,” the release concluded.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man from McCalla, Alabama, was listed as having minor injuries.

