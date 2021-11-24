Waste Management leachate evaporator nearing completion in Jackson County

Jackson County Commissioners have approved a three-month extension of a development agreement that allows Waste Management to install one evaporator now as a means of vaporizing the company’s Springhill Landfill leachate, a byproduct created as liquids trickle through a landfill cell and collect at the bottom.

The company is also allowed to add three additional ones in the future.

The evaporator uses heat technology to evaporate the liquid portion of the leachate, leaving only dry byproduct that is then redisposed into the landfill. Waste Management is actively constructing that system now.

The leachate has, to date, then been collected in tanks and taken to waste treatment sites for treatment and disposal.

Noting the expense of this means, the company had initially planned a different alternative: It wanted to install a deep injection well for the ultimate purpose of using the well to send Springhill Landfill leachate underground, but public outcry against that option led to the evaporator solution.