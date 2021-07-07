Water-bath canning class is July 17

Canning is one of the three main methods for preserving food. If you are just starting out or simply want a refresher, a class on the subject is scheduled for Saturday, July 17 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Jackson County Agriculture Offices, located at 2741 Penn Ave. in Marianna.

You must pre-register and the cost is $20.

It is designed to help participants better understand the science of how canning works, proper food safety techniques, differences in canning methods, and how to properly preserve food using a water bath canner. Participants will be able to take home a sample jar of tomatoes prepared in class and a set of canning utensils.

Because class size is limited, pre-registration is required with no-walk-ins permitted. Visit the Jackson County Extension Office at 2741 Penn Avenue, Suite 3, Marianna, FL or visit http://JacksonCountyFCS.eventbrite.com to register.

For people with disabilities requiring special accommodations, contact the Extension Office (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

The class is being offered through the University of Florida (UF), Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS), UF/IFAS Extension.