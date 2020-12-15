Water returning to Merritt’s Mill Pond

With Blue Springs Recreation Area’s new headwall now completed and the last of the handrails put in place Tuesday for the new associated walkway, Jackson County Public Works staff will begin raising the water level at Merritt’s Mill Pond.

The pond was drawn down a few months ago so that the headwall could be built in place.

Department head Rett Daniels said Tuesday, though, that the process of letting it refill naturally is a gradual one and that the Hunter’s Fish Camp Road public boat ramp won’t be an accessible point for boats until the very end of the year.

The park, with these and other improvements achieved over the past few months, will be ready to open for its normal Memorial Day to Labor Day season next year.

There was just one big snag in the headwall project, one that cost the county an extra $60,000 to overcome but which turned out to be a positive for the public, Daniels said.