Water returning to Merritt’s Mill Pond

With Blue Springs Recreation Area’s new headwall now completed and the last of the handrails put in place Tuesday for the new associated walkway, Jackson County Public Works staff will begin raising the water level at Merritt’s Mill Pond.
The pond was drawn down a few months ago so that the headwall could be built in place.
Department head Rett Daniels said Tuesday, though, that the process of letting it refill naturally is a gradual one and that the Hunter’s Fish Camp Road public boat ramp won’t be an accessible point for boats until the very end of the year.
The park, with these and other improvements achieved over the past few months, will be ready to open for its normal Memorial Day to Labor Day season next year.
There was just one big snag in the headwall project, one that cost the county an extra $60,000 to overcome but which turned out to be a positive for the public, Daniels said.
Because the work started shortly after Hurricane Sally dumped so much rain in the area, the aquifer that feeds Jackson Blue was full and water kept seeping into the floor of the pond. That made it impossible to draw the pond down to a completely dry state. There was so much moisture coming in under pressure that it was impossible for loose pebbles to be used at the bottom level of the pond as planned. Instead, concrete had to be poured. That raised the cost by $60,000. The county had to dip into its contingency fund and into Tourist Development Council “bed tax” dollars to pay for it.
Although that cost wasn’t welcome news, Daniels said, the result is that now users will be able to get better footing as they go in and come out of the water to meet the sandy beach on land.
This water will be raised in a phased approach. Staff will raise the it incrementally, a few feet at a time, until the water is back to its normal level.
