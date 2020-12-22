Wedding is first event at repurposed Bascom School

The Southwell-Braswell wedding, held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, was a socially-distanced gathering of about 80 people, with room for more if COVID-19 hadn’t been a factor. The bride said she was very glad she was able to marry in a space that has meant so much to her parents and grandparents, and that she expects it to make a place in many hearts for generations to come as it takes hold as a rentable community center for all kinds of events.

“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “There’s an exposed-brick wall in the back, it has a huge kitchen, and beautiful tinted windows. My attendants and I could look through and see the groom and the groomsmen, but they couldn’t see us,” she said. “I thought that was fun. I remember us having concerts on the lawn around the old school house when I was still in high school, but the band would have to play on a flatbed trailer and we’d have to bring lawn chairs to the football field and listen from there, because we didn’t have this inside space. I think it’s going to mean something special to our community to have it now. I think it’s a great option for weddings, concerts, many different things.”

Renovation committee member John Alter said that group celebrates the fact that the first official event to take place in the freshly-repurposed building was a wedding that brought two Bascom families together.