Wedding is first event at repurposed Bascom School

For as long as she can remember, Devon Southwell had helped her parents as they and a big team of other volunteers raised money for the renovation of the old Bascom School.
The building had sat idle for decades, and her folks were all in when plans began to dust off the much-beloved structure and bring it back to life as a community center.
Southwell's parents had risen before daybreak to cook pancakes for the crowd at the annual Malone Pecan Festival, for instance, and as she grew older she helped in that traditional fundraiser, too.
Her dad’s mother had gone to and loved Bascom School, so it was a big labor of love for the whole family.
And there was a young man that grew up alongside her as a fellow member of the First Baptist Church of Bascom, and romance would eventually bloom between the two. Southwell and Keaton Braswell and their families shared a commitment to the old Bascom School. After he was grown, with the renovation well underway, he was hired to install the sound system, computer system, lights and projector system as the day of re-opening drew near.
So it was no surprise when, after their engagement, the bride-to-be decided the old school would be their wedding venue, once she knew it would be ready in time.
Both of the new couple’s parents, as well as the bride’s grandparents, Donny Ray and Nelrea Southwell, have served to repurpose the local school as a community and cultural resource.
The Southwell-Braswell wedding, held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, was a socially-distanced gathering of about 80 people, with room for more if COVID-19 hadn’t been a factor. The bride said she was very glad she was able to marry in a space that has meant so much to her parents and grandparents, and that she expects it to make a place in many hearts for generations to come as it takes hold as a rentable community center for all kinds of events.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “There’s an exposed-brick wall in the back, it has a huge kitchen, and beautiful tinted windows. My attendants and I could look through and see the groom and the groomsmen, but they couldn’t see us,” she said. “I thought that was fun. I remember us having concerts on the lawn around the old school house when I was still in high school, but the band would have to play on a flatbed trailer and we’d have to bring lawn chairs to the football field and listen from there, because we didn’t have this inside space. I think it’s going to mean something special to our community to have it now. I think it’s a great option for weddings, concerts, many different things.”
Renovation committee member John Alter said that group celebrates the fact that the first official event to take place in the freshly-repurposed building was a wedding that brought two Bascom families together.
Southwell and Braswell were married on the stage of the former auditorium in the 93-year old school building. The Rev. Matt Basford, cousin of the bride's mother, performed the ceremony.
The bride's parents, Bryant and Spring Southwell, and the groom’s parents, Ricky and Rhonda Braswell, were in the wedding party.
The refashioned school interior offers event, meeting, and dining space for up to 110 people in an auditorium configuration, 84 if it’s luncheon style, and 64 with a banquet design for the given gatherings, Alter said in a press release about the space.
“The stage has state-of-the-art audio/visual resources and Wi-Fi. There is a kitchen with all new appliances for meal prep. Modern ADA restrooms as well as ADA parking and building access are designed into the modern improvements. A large, classroom-size office with private lavatory is also available to rent. Contact Betty James at 209-8587 for more details about the space.