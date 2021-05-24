 Skip to main content
Wester sentencing set for July 13
Wester sentencing set for July 13

The sentencing of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester is expected to take place Tuesday, July 13, the process to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Judge James Goodman set that time on Monday in a brief status conference held remotely with the state’s lead prosecutor in the Wester case, Tom Williams, and Wester’s defense attorney, Ryan Davis, and with Wester appearing from a location at the Jackson County jail. He’d been taken there immediately after his trial ended in 19 guilty verdicts last Tuesday.

A Jackson County jury found Wester guilty of racketeering-one count as charged, along with three counts of official misconduct; three counts of perjury; three counts of fabricating evidence; four counts of a possession of a controlled substance; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of false imprisonment.

He had come to court charged with the single count of racketeering; 12 counts of official misconduct; 12 counts of perjury; 12 counts of fabricating evidence; 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance; 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and seven counts of false imprisonment. The jury found him not guilty on 48 of those 67 counts.

A pre-sentencing investigation is being done and in concert with it the state is to provide the judge with a proposed “score sheet,” which helps the court determine appropriate penalties, by July 2. Williams is to give Davis adequate time to review and make his own observations regarding the information before that date as well.

Both attorneys are to provide Goodman a list of potential speakers at the sentencing hearing so that the court can adequately address space accommodations in light of whatever COVID-19 restrictions exist at that time.

 Wakulla County Sheriff's Office
