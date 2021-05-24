Wester sentencing set for July 13

The sentencing of former Jackson County deputy Zachary Tyler Wester is expected to take place Tuesday, July 13, the process to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Judge James Goodman set that time on Monday in a brief status conference held remotely with the state’s lead prosecutor in the Wester case, Tom Williams, and Wester’s defense attorney, Ryan Davis, and with Wester appearing from a location at the Jackson County jail. He’d been taken there immediately after his trial ended in 19 guilty verdicts last Tuesday.

A Jackson County jury found Wester guilty of racketeering-one count as charged, along with three counts of official misconduct; three counts of perjury; three counts of fabricating evidence; four counts of a possession of a controlled substance; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of false imprisonment.

He had come to court charged with the single count of racketeering; 12 counts of official misconduct; 12 counts of perjury; 12 counts of fabricating evidence; 12 counts of possession of a controlled substance; 11 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and seven counts of false imprisonment. The jury found him not guilty on 48 of those 67 counts.