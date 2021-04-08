Wester trial set for three weeks in May

The criminal trial of former Jackson County Deputy Zachary Tyler Wester is expected to commence early next month, with jury selection starting on May 5 and the opening statements of trial scheduled to begin on May 10.
The charges listed against Wester in the July 8, 2019 warrant sought by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for his arrest were:
One count of conduct or participation in an enterprise through a pattern of racketeering activity (first degree felony).
Nine counts of official misconduct (a third-degree felony).
Nine counts of perjury (a first-degree misdemeanor).
Nine counts of fabricating evidence (a third-degree felony).
Nine counts of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine (a third-degree felony).
One count of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana (a first-degree misdemeanor).
Nine counts of possession of drug paraphernalia (a first-degree misdemeanor).
Five counts of false imprisonment (a third-degree felony).
Those all remained in play as of mid-afternoon Thursday, court officials verified.
Because of space restrictions brought on by COVID-19 precautions, the trial will only be accessible in real time to the general public via livestreaming on YouTube, with closed captions, and the feed will not be archived by the court. The court may consider keeping each day’s material available for a window of a few hours but that had not been decided as of early Thursday afternoon.
Wester’s will be one of only a handful of trials that will have taken place in the Jackson County Courthouse’s circuit courtroom since COVID-19 restrictions came into play there.
On Thursday, Court Operations Consultant Amber Baggett and Trial Court Administrator Robyn Gable briefed media on that circumstance, adding that, because of the space needed for jury selection, that part of the trial process will be held at the Jackson County Agriculture Center. The officials said the selection process will not be accessible to the public live because space there is needed for the large jury pool as it is vetted, and will not be accessible via any livestream feed because the appropriate infrastructure for that set up is not readily at hand.
As for the trial itself, the courtroom is expected to be laid out in such a way that there won’t be room for a gallery of trial watchers: The jury will be seated in that gallery, instead, to allow for proper spacing.
The prosecution team, led by Circuit 1’s Thomas Williams, is expected to occupy the normal space set aside for the jury. The defense, led by Tallahassee attorney Ryan Davis, is expected to occupy the left side table as usual, but it will be turned to a different orientation and a protective panel, a COVID-19 precaution, will separate some of the spaces at that table. Other changes from the normal setup are also in play.
Potentially only one media outlet will be allowed in each day. Three, channels 7 and 13 in Panama City and channel 27 out of Tallahassee, will share their feed in a pool arrangement and are expected by the court to provide still shots for print media if print doesn’t get a place in the courtroom. Print may or may not get one spot to share. The court is still deciding that matter and, if one is allowed, the court will decide in a draw which outlet goes in on a given day or time of day.
Wester was a Jackson County deputy from May 18, 2016 until his termination on Sept. 10, 2018 as a result of the criminal charges against him, some of which essentially allege that he planted evidence in some of the traffic stops he conducted.
Charges against many people that he had arrested were dropped along the way as the investigation into such allegations proceeded.
In July of 2018, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had received a complaint from the office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit, regarding concerns about inconsistencies noted in Wester’s sworn affidavits and reports versus observations made in his body camera footage.
JCSO initiated an internal investigation and on Aug. 1, 2018, then-JCSO Sheriff Lou Roberts asked that FDLE conduct a criminal investigation regarding allegations of official misconduct by Wester.