Wester trial set for three weeks in May

Wester’s will be one of only a handful of trials that will have taken place in the Jackson County Courthouse’s circuit courtroom since COVID-19 restrictions came into play there.

On Thursday, Court Operations Consultant Amber Baggett and Trial Court Administrator Robyn Gable briefed media on that circumstance, adding that, because of the space needed for jury selection, that part of the trial process will be held at the Jackson County Agriculture Center. The officials said the selection process will not be accessible to the public live because space there is needed for the large jury pool as it is vetted, and will not be accessible via any livestream feed because the appropriate infrastructure for that set up is not readily at hand.

As for the trial itself, the courtroom is expected to be laid out in such a way that there won’t be room for a gallery of trial watchers: The jury will be seated in that gallery, instead, to allow for proper spacing.