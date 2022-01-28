WFEC plans brief, limited power outage

The West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) will conduct a roughly one-hour planned power outage on Thursday, February 3, impacting all members served by the Altha substation. This outage will impact approximately 3,000 meters in southern Jackson County and all of the members in Calhoun County served by the cooperative. The outage is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and last until approximately 5 p.m., officials said.

“WFEC apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause. These repairs are necessary to improve the quality and reliability of service to our members in these areas,” the company said in a press release. “If you or a loved one rely on medical equipment and will be impacted by this outage, please make provisions to have extra batteries, oxygen tanks or supplies on-hand during this outage period. Automated calls to everyone impacted by the outage will begin Monday, January 31, 2022.