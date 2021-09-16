WIC office in Jackson County to be improved

Jackson County Commissioners on Tuesday night accepted a $17,650 grant to renovate the Jackson County Health Department building to make the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) section safer and more convenient for staff and the clients they see.

The infrastructure money approved for the county will be used to address problems in the lobby and at the front desk of the WIC office. The dollars were offered through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Services program.

Officials said in a report that the changes will better protect staff and participants by minimizing the potential of spreading of viruses in the WIC clinic, located at 4979 Healthy Way, in Marianna, within the overall health department facility there.

The glass that separates the WIC clerk from the lobby is not efficient, officials said, and the speaker doesn’t work correctly. “Participants feel the need to lean over to talk through the pass-through section to communicate with the clerk,” the report states. “Also, the opening isn’t large enough for the items that often must be provided either to or from the participant, thereby requiring the clerk to rise and go to the participant. It is not efficient.”