Wildflower festival is April 24; Gospelfest is March 27

The Big River Gospelfest, featuring some popular local and nationally-known talent, will be held at the Calhoun County Airport in Altha on March 27. The venue is at 16701 NW Agri Park Road. The bands include the Gospel Imperials, the Thompsons, Jeff and Sherri Easter, Worth The Wait, and Undivided. Tickets are $25 for adults and children 13 years of age or older. Kids 12 and under get in free. Advanced group ticket purchases can be arranged for a discounted price of $20 per ticket. A parking pass is also required, at $10 on the day of show or $5 in advance.