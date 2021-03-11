Wildflower festival is April 24; Gospelfest is March 27

Neighboring Calhoun County, a partner with Jackson County in the ongoing long-term regional recovery process after Hurricane Michael, will play host to a couple of big events in the coming weeks.
The North Florida Wildflower Festival will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Magnolia Square in downtown Blountstown. It’s located at the corner of State Road 71 and SR 20.
This event is free, and features vendors that specialize in plants, flowers, trees, original artwork, outdoor items, bird feeders, bird houses, arts and crafts, handmade items, homemade goods, yard art, handcrafted jewelry and more. Music, free kids’ activities, train rides to the M&B Depot Museum and playground are also part of the event.
Many shops in walking distance of the festival grounds will also be open that day.
Masks are encouraged, and hand-sanitizing stations will be in place around the venue.
Vendors pay $40 for their 10-by-12-foot spaces, with another $10 added to the cost they need electricity.
The North Florida Wildflower Festival is organized by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, with support from the Florida Wildflower Foundation, Florida Panhandle Wildflower Alliance, University of Florida IFAS, RiverWay South, and the Florida Native Plant Society/Magnolia Chapter.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/NFLWildflowerFest.
Calhoun County will be the spot for another big upcoming event as well.
The Big River Gospelfest, featuring some popular local and nationally-known talent, will be held at the Calhoun County Airport in Altha on March 27. The venue is at 16701 NW Agri Park Road. The bands include the Gospel Imperials, the Thompsons, Jeff and Sherri Easter, Worth The Wait, and Undivided. Tickets are $25 for adults and children 13 years of age or older. Kids 12 and under get in free. Advanced group ticket purchases can be arranged for a discounted price of $20 per ticket. A parking pass is also required, at $10 on the day of show or $5 in advance.
For tickets, passes and more information on the gospel show, visit www.bigrivergospelfest.com.