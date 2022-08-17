Willing Workers in its 51st year

The Willing Workers Ministry of Jackson County and Bay County has been helping small churches in those communities almost every month for 51 years consecutive years. From January through November each year, members of that team visit a church on their list and present a service on the second Saturday at 6 p.m.

They have a short devotional time of song and prayer with the congregation, and then each member of Willing Workers in attendance gets a 10-minute time to present. Sometimes a member speaks, sometimes sings and often it’s a combination.

Made up of people from several denominations, the team members are often joined at the host church by members of their own congregations. It can make for an extra-full sanctuary on those evenings.

An offering is taken at the end of the service with all the money going to the host church.

The group’s most recent outing was Saturday, Aug. 13, at Greater Faith Temple Church, located at 2875 Kynesville road, Cottondale, at 6 p.m.

The next is Sept. 10 at St. Phillip Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. It’s located 205 Holy Neck Drive, Marianna.

Willing Workers will be at Bethel Star MBC, located at 4134 Lincoln Ave, in Marianna, on Oct. 8.

The last visit of this year will be Nov. 12, at It’s All About Jesus Ministry, at 4219 Bryan St., in Greenwood.

The group has some special supporters, like 91-year-old Mae Evelyn White. She’s considered the “Mother” of the organization.

Another is youngster Javon White. For the past two years, he’s contributed $5 of his monthly allowance and usually goes to the 2nd Saturday service. If he can’t make it, he sends the money.

Willing Workers Presiding Pastor George White said the group’s overall goal is to help small churches meet the financial challenges that can come to a small congregation as they endeavor to keep their doors open and minister to their communities.

As this year of giving draws to a close, the group is working on its 2023 schedule of visitations.

Those will be announced when they’re set.