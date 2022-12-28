 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winning Fantasy 5 ticket purchased in Campbellton

  • Updated
  • 0

Someone that bought a Dec. 24 Fantasy 5 ticket at Fortune Liquors at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton may be basking in a Merry Christmas and anticipating a Happy New Year as 2023 approaches.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 3-15-18-29-31. In addition to the one purchased at that local store, three others with those numbers were purchased elsewhere in the state — one in Jacksonville, one in Auburndale and one in Brooksville. The total will be shared equally. The four-way split of the $49,513 and change comes to $12,378 and a few cents more for each winner before taxes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup for Dec. 20-22

Police roundup for Dec. 20-22

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Dec. 20-22:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert