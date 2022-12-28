Winning Fantasy 5 ticket purchased in Campbellton

Someone that bought a Dec. 24 Fantasy 5 ticket at Fortune Liquors at 5878 Highway 231 in Campbellton may be basking in a Merry Christmas and anticipating a Happy New Year as 2023 approaches.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 3-15-18-29-31. In addition to the one purchased at that local store, three others with those numbers were purchased elsewhere in the state — one in Jacksonville, one in Auburndale and one in Brooksville. The total will be shared equally. The four-way split of the $49,513 and change comes to $12,378 and a few cents more for each winner before taxes.