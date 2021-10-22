'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The second of three defendants in the July 4, 2020 shooting death of a Holmes County man has been sentenced to prison while the third awaits t…
- Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:
- Updated
Jackson County Commissioners tentatively agreed last week to apply for a grant of more than $2 million through the Community Development Block…
- Updated
A 61-year-old Marianna woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash early Monday afternoon.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Officer reports the arrest of Chipley woman Sharmin Corbin, 46, on multiple charges in a case that originated …
Malone resident Bill Conrad was named the overall winner of the 2021 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) as part of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo.
- Updated
A day of perfect weather was in store for those attending the Graceville Harvest Festival last Saturday.
- Updated
The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 13-15:
The president of The Artists Guild of Northwest Florida will be the guest speaker at next Tuesday’s Chipola Regional Arts Association meeting.…
A look back at local history as chronicled in the Jackson County Floridan.