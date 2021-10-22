 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30
0 Comments

'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
'Wizard of Oz' drive-in is Oct. 30

This "Wizard of Oz"-themed display is at The Farms at Two Egg.

 THE FARMS AT TWO EGG, PROVIDED

The Farms at Two Egg, located at 4382 Wintergreen Road in Greenwood, is hosting a drive-in presentation of "The Wizard of Oz" on Saturday, Oct. 30, with FM radio capability.

Admission is $5 a person and includes popcorn and a soda or water.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m, with showtime at 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting period, Oct. 16-19:

Malone hay farmer recognized
Local

Malone hay farmer recognized

Malone resident Bill Conrad was named the overall winner of the 2021 Southeastern Hay Contest (SEHC) as part of the 2021 Sunbelt Ag Expo.

Police roundup
Crime-and-courts

Police roundup

  • Updated

The following people were booked into the Jackson County jail during the latest available reporting periods from Oct. 13-15:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert