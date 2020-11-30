 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman and boy killed, several injured in crash
0 comments

Woman and boy killed, several injured in crash

  • Updated
  • 0

A 34-year-old Chipley woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed and several youngsters were seriously or critically injured in an area traffic accident last Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the woman was driving an SUV east on Lucas Lake Road near Village Drive in Washington County around 10:30 p.m., when she failed to successfully negotiate a right curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder. It started overturning and struck a tree as it did so. It came to rest on its left side facing north.

The injured children included a 6-year-old girl, a 13-year-old-girl, a 14-year-old boy, and an 11-year-old boy, all of Chipley.

The FHP report did not indicate where they were taken for treatment.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
The pardoned collard
Local

The pardoned collard

The traditional turkey-pardoning may take place at the White House this Thanksgiving as usual, but there’s also at least one collard plant in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert