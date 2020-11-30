Woman and boy killed, several injured in crash

A 34-year-old Chipley woman and an 8-year-old boy were killed and several youngsters were seriously or critically injured in an area traffic accident last Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The agency reports that the woman was driving an SUV east on Lucas Lake Road near Village Drive in Washington County around 10:30 p.m., when she failed to successfully negotiate a right curve. The vehicle traveled off the roadway onto the shoulder. It started overturning and struck a tree as it did so. It came to rest on its left side facing north.