Woman attacked by rabid fox in Sneads

Sneads resident Pam Foster is undergoing a series of rabies shots after having been scratched in an attack by a rabid fox near her home on Easter Sunday.

She said it happened near daybreak.

Foster had been on an errand and arrived back home around 6 a.m. to see what she thought was a stray dog on her porch.

With a long-standing compassion for strays and being prone to feeding them, she said she spoke sympathetic words to the animal as she started crossing the yard with the intention of going inside her dwelling to get it some food. She said it charged her, and scratched her at least twice, breaking the skin, before she was able to reach for a shovel, strike and stun it.

She ran to the edge of the road, calling out as she did so, and watched as the red-and-grey fox revived and turned on a neighbor. Eventually the animal was killed on scene with the use of an object.

Foster went first to Jackson Hospital for treatment, and then to the health department to begin the series of shots on Monday. She said she has had five shots so far, two in each leg and one in an arm, and is set for more in a few days.