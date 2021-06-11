Woman dies in area I-10 accident

A Mississippi woman was killed and two fellow residents of that state were seriously injured Friday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a bridge pillar as the driver tried to avoid an unknown semi tractor-trailer that left the scene after the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the woman killed, 75 years of age, was a passenger in a Buick Envision that was eastbound in the inside lane of Interstate 10 in Washington County when it encountered the semi ahead just after 10 a.m.

The accident occurred in the area of Mile Marker 125 and Overpass Road Bridge.

Officials say the male driver of the Buick, 32, of Biloxi, took evasive action to avoid crashing into a semi ahead. In a press release, FHP said the tractor-trailer was “eastbound in the outside lane ... partially in front of” the Buick. The phantom semi “began to change lanes from outside to inside lane without ensuring a clear path of travel,” the release continued. The Buick’s driver steered to the left in his attempt to evade, entering the grass median, officials said. The driver was then unable to regain control of the Buick, “which led to the front right ... colliding with the bridge pillar of Overpass Road.”

The semi, with an empty flatbed, continued eastbound on I-10.