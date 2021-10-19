Woman injured in crash on Blue Springs Road

A 61-year-old Marianna woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash early Monday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that she was driving a sedan westbound on State Road 164 (Blue Springs Road) and failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of State Road 71.

The driver entered the intersection, officials said, and collided with a pickup truck that was northbound on SR 71.

The front of the truck struck the left side of the sedan. The truck came to final rest in the area of the collision, facing north. The sedan came to rest on the east shoulder of SR 71, facing north.

The driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man from Cottondale, was not injured, FHP reported, and his passenger, a 33-year-old Alford man, also escaped injury.