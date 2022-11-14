Woman killed in Jackson County crash

The driver of an SUV was killed in a Jackson County traffic crash Saturday at South Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Marianna, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the 46-year-old Panama City woman was driving westbound on South Street around 12:39 p.m. and then made a left turn onto Pennsylvania Avenue. In doing so, officials said, she traveled into the path of a northbound truck on that road. The driver of the truck, a 30-year-old man from Columbus, Mississippi, took evasive action but could not avoid a collision, officials said.

After the crash, the SUV spun clockwise to its final rest on Pennsylvania Avenue, facing east, according to the release.

The truck spun counter-clockwise and overturned onto its right side, then traveled to the east on its right side before coming the final rest on the shoulder of Pennsylvania, facing west, according to the release.

The report did not indicate whether the driver of the truck was injured.