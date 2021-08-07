Workers, students sought for NextStep autism academy in Marianna

Jobs are being posted by Jackson County for key leadership and staff positions for the academy.

Currently, the county plans to open the academy in the first half of next year.

Future phases include residential living opportunities.

The academy is being structured as a two-year residential program designed to help build crucial independent living and career-readiness skills. The goal is for participants to maximize their capacity to live more independently through the Learn4Independence® curriculum and individualized services. Based on the First Place-Phoenix Transition Academy model, after graduation, 84 percent of participations are expected to be living in their community of choice with more than 80 percent expected to be employed.

“Finalizing plans and removing the fence that once enveloped the site mark important new history for the former Dozier School, first established in the 1900s as the Industrial School for Boys. We’re proud to be ushering in a new era that includes opportunities for all,” said David H. Melvin, president of Melvin Engineering, which is deeply involved in the project.