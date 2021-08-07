Workers, students sought for NextStep autism academy in Marianna

The search for employees to man the new autism transition center at Endeavor in Jackson County has begun, along with the continuing search for businesses that want to partner with the program to eventually hire graduates of it.
NextStep at Endeavor Academy is being launched soon by Jackson County. Endeavor Forward, Inc., is a not-for-profit which supports the development and operations of the autism transition, vocational and residential program.
NextStep at Endeavor Academy is part of the 1200-acre Endeavor Park mixed-use development complex. It is the site of the former Dozier School for Boys in Marianna.
The property is being transformed into a commerce and employment center, residential hub and conference and learning center. It will also serve as home to a museum of Jackson County history and convention center. The autism program will be an integral part of the entire development.
Plans for the new autism transition program classroom space and vocational training center have been completed and competitive bids for the renovation are being sought.
Jackson County hired First Place AZ, a supportive housing property and consultant for adults with autism, Down Syndrome and other neurodiversities to provide guidance in launching the autism program.
First Place AZ conducted discovery sessions in the fall of 2020 with Jackson County-area individuals and organizations to plan the program.
Jobs are being posted by Jackson County for key leadership and staff positions for the academy.
Currently, the county plans to open the academy in the first half of next year.
Future phases include residential living opportunities.
The academy is being structured as a two-year residential program designed to help build crucial independent living and career-readiness skills. The goal is for participants to maximize their capacity to live more independently through the Learn4Independence® curriculum and individualized services. Based on the First Place-Phoenix Transition Academy model, after graduation, 84 percent of participations are expected to be living in their community of choice with more than 80 percent expected to be employed.
“Finalizing plans and removing the fence that once enveloped the site mark important new history for the former Dozier School, first established in the 1900s as the Industrial School for Boys. We’re proud to be ushering in a new era that includes opportunities for all,” said David H. Melvin, president of Melvin Engineering, which is deeply involved in the project.
“As we draw closer to this dream becoming a reality, we are hopeful for what the program and property will mean to those with autism, their families and our county,” said Jim Peacock, Jackson County Commissioner and chairman of the county commission board.
The need for autism training is significant, officials said. The incidence of autism today is 1 in 54 compared with 1 in 2,500 some 20 years ago. Approximately 60,000 kids with autism in the United States transition to adulthood each year.
The program will prepare individuals with autism for transition beyond secondary school by providing training in vocational and independent living skills. Skills taught will also include financial, safety, nutrition, community, health, etiquette, relationships, transportation and problem solving with an overall goal of readiness for independent living and career-readiness skills in a classroom setting and through community experiences.
Current project collaborators include Jackson County, City of Marianna, Chipola College, CareerSource Chipola and First Place AZ. Employment partners so far include Catalyst Fabric Solutions, City of Marianna, Family Dollar Corporation, Jackson County and Lowe’s.
In June of 2020, Jackson County received a $5.8 million Florida Job Growth Infrastructure Grant to revitalize the site into an employment center. Jackson County is allocating $750,000 for the NextStep at Endeavor Academy.
“We are on our way to fulfilling our big vision and building a supportive autism-friendly community in Jackson County,” said Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate.
To learn more about Jackson County autism program job postings and other aspects of the program, potential job applicants, potential students and their families, as well as interested employers should email info@jacksoncountyfl.gov or call 850-482-9633.