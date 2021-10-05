Workforce advisory meeting set for Oct. 7 at Chipola College

The Keynote Speaker is Sandy Sims, Director of External Affairs for Gulf Power, a Next Era Company. She has worked for Gulf Power for 30 years in various positions in Customer Sales and Service and Operations. In her current position, she coordinates the strategic engagement for external affairs, economic development, community development and relations, and major accounts with a focus on business development and community sustainability. She is a founding board member and past-chair of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida. She has served as chair of the Northwest Florida State College Board of Trustees and several other boards. She graduated from Ft. Walton Beach High School and the University of West Florida.