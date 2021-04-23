Workshop held on extra $46.9M for mitigation

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity sent a team to Marianna on Tuesday to chat with local officials about the extra $46.9 million that will be available to this region of the country – with no dollar match required – to fund long-term efforts aimed at making community assets more resilient in the future against storms and other natural-disaster risks.

Jackson and just nine other counties – Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington – are eligible for pieces of the pie.

To access the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) money for its communities, DEO must create, and have approved by HUD, a substantial amendment to the state’s Action Plan for Mitigation. More than $630 million for Florida was initially placed in the fund that the $46 million will now join, HUDS’s Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Allocation.

Community input shared at meetings like the one held Tuesday, along with that gathered in a survey on the DEO website, will be considered for incorporating into the narrative as that amendment is drafted. The agency is urging all to fill out that survey as it could help in the justification for approval as the state crafts and sends its amendment.