Workshop held on extra $46.9M for mitigation

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity sent a team to Marianna on Tuesday to chat with local officials about the extra $46.9 million that will be available to this region of the country – with no dollar match required – to fund long-term efforts aimed at making community assets more resilient in the future against storms and other natural-disaster risks.
Jackson and just nine other counties – Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Liberty, Wakulla and Washington – are eligible for pieces of the pie.
To access the federal Housing and Urban Development (HUD) money for its communities, DEO must create, and have approved by HUD, a substantial amendment to the state’s Action Plan for Mitigation. More than $630 million for Florida was initially placed in the fund that the $46 million will now join, HUDS’s Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Allocation.
Community input shared at meetings like the one held Tuesday, along with that gathered in a survey on the DEO website, will be considered for incorporating into the narrative as that amendment is drafted. The agency is urging all to fill out that survey as it could help in the justification for approval as the state crafts and sends its amendment.
The Tuesday workshop, held at Chipola College, was one of several scheduled around the area for the purpose of sharing and gathering information before the amendment is put together for HUD and submitted in July of this year. The bulk of the meeting was devoted to outlining the program and in encouraging communities, as they offer input for the amendment and eventually seek funding, to focus their words and their requests on projects and needs that focus entirely on how those fit within the goal of mitigation.
The state is expected to have its proposed amendment to HUD at least by July 9 of this year. HUD will then have 60 days to review it before taking action. And before the amendment is forwarded to HUD, the public will have a 30-day window of time to comment. DEO could take those submissions into account as it completes its amendment for submission.
“This transformational mitigation funding will go a long way to increase the resiliency of Hurricane Michael-impacted communities,” said DEO Executive Director Dane Eagle had said in a press release ahead of the session. “I encourage all stakeholders who were impacted by Hurricane Michael to participate in our upcoming Office of Long-Term Resiliency’s public workshops across the Panhandle so our team can incorporate this feedback as soon as possible.”
The funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant – Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) program. The State Action Plan was developed when HUD initially announced funding for communities impacted by hurricanes Hermine, Matthew and Irma. Hurricane Michael joins the family of storms to be covered in the action plan when it is amended.
Half the money must be spent within six years, and all of it within 12 years. Eligible applicants include local governments, state agencies, non-profits and non-governmental agencies that apply in partnership with governments. The private sector is not in the mix.
The amendment must include an assessment of risk-based factors like potential flooding, tropical cyclones, severe storms, wildfire and erosion, and ways state may go about addressing those in various projects. It must also include community strategies, details of how the state would define eligible and ineligible projects submitted within the target categories like infrastructure – water, sewer, solid waste, communications, energy, transportation and health.
It could also outline any plans the state has for “multi-use and/or green or natural mitigation infrastructure development,” according to an outline shared Tuesday.
A webinar is scheduled for Monday, April 26, 1-2 p.m. Central time, to further inform the public about the amendment process. The registration link to the webinar, and the survey DEO wants everyone to fill out, can be found at floridajobs.org/rebuildflorida/mitigation.